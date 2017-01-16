Court refuses Wike’s prayer to stop probe of Rivers re-run violence – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Court refuses Wike's prayer to stop probe of Rivers re-run violence
The Nation Newspaper
Governor Nyasom Wike of Rivers State failed yesterday in his bid to restrain the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris from investigating complaints, allegations, petitions of crimes and various acts of criminality during December 10, 2016 …
