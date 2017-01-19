Court rejects EFCC’s objection, grants bail to Dasuki’s ally

Patience Jonathan’s suit adjourned till Feb. 13

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has granted bail to a businessman, Mr. Edidiong Idiong, in the criminal charges brought against him by the Federal Government. Idiong and two others were arraigned yesterday on an 11-count charge of alleged possession of funds meant to purchase arms by the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Sambo Dasuki.

The court, presided over by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, dismissed the objection by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that it was unmeritorious to grant Idiong bail.

The offence was said to be contrary to the Money Laundering Prohibition Act and punishable under the same Act.However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges along with Moortown Global Investment and African Cable Television Limited, who are second and third defendants.

The judge described EFCC’s objection to the bail application as lacking in merit and adjourned the matter till February 9, March 9 and April 11, 2017.Also, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday adjourned hearing in a suit by former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, against the EFCC and six others.

She is challenging the commission’s freezing of $15.5 million in accounts that belong to her. Jonathan’s counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe, had sought for an adjournment to enable him serve his client the amended claims on the companies.

He said other defendants had been served with copies of the processes while the counter-affidavits had also been served on the plaintiff.Justice Mohammed Idris adjourned the matter to February 13, 2017.

