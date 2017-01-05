Court rejects Fayose’s request on seized assets
JUstice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has refused the request by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for the release of some of his houses temporarily seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Dimgba had on July 20 granted EFCC an order of interim forfeiture of the properties for a […]
The post Court rejects Fayose’s request on seized assets appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG