Court rejects Fayose’s request on seized assets

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

JUstice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has refused the request by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for the release of some of his houses temporarily seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Dimgba had on July 20 granted EFCC an order of interim forfeiture of the properties for a […]

