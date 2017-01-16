Court remands 2 herdsmen over alleged destruction of farm crops
The accused allowed their cattle to graze on farmland not designated as ranches, the prosecutor said.
The post Court remands 2 herdsmen over alleged destruction of farm crops appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG