Court Remands VIO In Prison For Allegedly Defiling, Infecting Minor With HIV

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded, Tukur Musa, a 45-year-old retired vehicle inspection officer in prison custody for allegedly defiling and infecting 13-year-old girl with HIV.

The Chief Magistrate, Maryam Sabo, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody pending the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Musa of Panshekara Quarters Kano, committed the offence on Dec. 29, 2016 at Panshekara Quarters Kano.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Shuaibu Musa, told the court that Rabiu Usman of the same address reported the case to Panshekara Police Division Kano on Dec. 29.

“About two months ago the accused Tukur lured the complainant’s 13-year-old daughter into his room situated at Panshekara Quarters Kano, and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

“The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano for examination and was found to have been infected with HIV.”

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code. The Magistrate adjourned the case to Jan. 18, for mention

The accused pleaded not guilty to the one count charge. (NAN)

