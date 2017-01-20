Court restores Nsukka South State constituency in Enugu
After a prolonged legal tussle, a federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday restored the Nsukka South State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly. The development threw residents of the area into jubilation, as they described it as a long awaited justice. The constituency has long been in existence but it was […]
