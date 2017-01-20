Pages Navigation Menu

Court restores Nsukka South State constituency in Enugu

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

After a prolonged legal tussle, a federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday restored the Nsukka South State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly. The development threw residents of the area into jubilation, as they described it as a long awaited justice. The constituency has long been in existence but it was […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

