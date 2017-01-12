Court rules on Kanu’s motion February 10

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday fixed February 10 for ruling on an application filed by pro- Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, seeking to quash the charges against him.

Justice Binta Nyako chose the date after listening to arguments for and against the motion by lawyers to Kanu and the prosecution.

Kanu, who is the National Coordinator of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and three of his associates – Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi – are standing trial on an 11-count charge.

They are charged with managing unlawful organisation, possession of firearms, felony, unlawful importation and terrorism.

Arguing the application on Thursday, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, asked the court to quash the charges which are specifically directed against his client.

He said: “The six counts preferred against the first defendant/applicant (Kanu) as shown in counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in the substantive charge, and the proof of evidence attached thereto, have not disclosed any prima facie case against the first defendant/applicant, such as to warrant setting the substantive charge down for trial against the first defendant/applicant.”

Ejiofor said the counts were “smokescreen charges, basically concocted to ensure that the first defendant/applicant is perpetually held in custody.”

The post Court rules on Kanu’s motion February 10 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

