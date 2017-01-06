Court sacks Al-Makura’s LG caretaker committees, orders fresh election
The High Court sitting in Keffi, Nasarawa State has nullified the appointment of Interim Management Committees (IMCs) in 11 local government councils of the State. The court also ordered Governor Tanko Al-Makura to conduct elections of chairmen and councilors within 140 days. In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice S. A. Ayiwulu, nullified the 2016 […]
