Court sacks Al-Makura’s LG caretaker committees, orders fresh election

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The High Court sitting in Keffi, Nasarawa State has nullified the appointment of Interim Management Committees (IMCs) in 11 local government councils of the State. The court also ordered Governor Tanko Al-Makura to conduct elections of chairmen and councilors within 140 days. In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice S. A. Ayiwulu, nullified the 2016 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

