Court Shifts Nnamdi Kanu’s Treason Case To February 10

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed Feb. 10 to rule on whether or not it will dismiss the treason charges preferred against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The court would also rule on whether or not to quash the charges preferred against three other defendants, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin …

