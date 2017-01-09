Court stops parliament from debating ‘Presidential handshake’

Uganda’s Constitutional Court has issued an interim order stopping parliament from debating, investigating or inquiring into the presidential hand shake, until a main petition filed against the Attorney General is heard and disposed of.

Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma on Monday granted the application filed by Eric Sabiiti the Senior Legal Officer Incharge of Litigation at the Electoral Commission.

Sabiiti filed the same through Candia and Oundo Company Advocates.

He is challenging Parliament from appointing a select committee to investigate the executive authority and powers of the president.

On November 16, 2015 Museveni directed that a team of 42 government officials who had represented Uganda in the UK based oil company Heritage case be given 6billion shillings in appreciation. (See story here)

Justice Kavuma also directed the registrar of the court to ensure that this case is fixed for hearing in the next convenient session.

A section of members of parliament had suggested that selected government officials return Shs6 billion oil tax money that they were paid in “recognition of their efforts” to recover Capital Gains Tax.

The debate on the presidential handshake scandal was scheduled to take place on Tuesday and the matter had already been put on the order paper during the first plenary sitting as members of parliament return from their Christmas recess.

Some of the officials reported to have received part of the Shs6 billion include Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi, former Attorney General Peter Nyombi and his then deputy Fred Ruhindi, Doris Akol, the URA Commissioner General, her predecessor Allen Kagina, KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Court stops parliament from debating ‘Presidential handshake’ appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

