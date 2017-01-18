Pages Navigation Menu

Court to hear application challenging its jurisdiction in trial of Fani-Kayode

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday said it will hear an application challenging its jurisdiction in the ongoing trial of Femi Fani-Kayode facing charges of money laundering. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Fani-Kayode and a former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman on a 17-count charge of laundering about N4.6billion.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

