Court to hear application challenging its jurisdiction in trial of Fani-Kayode
A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday said it will hear an application challenging its jurisdiction in the ongoing trial of Femi Fani-Kayode facing charges of money laundering. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Fani-Kayode and a former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman on a 17-count charge of laundering about N4.6billion.
