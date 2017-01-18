Court to Hear Jibrin’s Suit Against Dogara February 20

A Federal High Court in Kano on Wednesday fixed Feb. 20, for hearing in the case against the Clerk and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara over the suspension of Abdulmumin Jibrin.

NAN reports that some constituents of Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency sued the Clerk and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, challenging the legality of suspending their member, Jibrin.

The counsel for the plaintiff, Mr Bashir Muqaddam had earlier applied for a date to enable him respond to the issues raised in the preliminary objection filed by the defence counsel.

According to him, the defence counsel wanted the consolidation of the two suits – the one filed by the constituency in Kano and the other filed by Jibrin in Abuja. Counsel for the defence, Mr Kalu Onuha said he had no objection to the application for adjournment. The presiding Judge, Justice Sulaiman Akoko, said in the absence of objection to the application for adjournment, the case would come up again for hearing on Feb. 20. Muqaddam, the counsel to the plaintiffs, told newsmen after the sitting that “when the case resumes on Feb. 20, we are going to argue on the issue of consolidation as raised by the defence counsel.” NAN reports that security was tight as hundreds of protesters thronged the court with placards shouting ‘bring back our member and compensate him’.

__________ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Court to Hear Jibrin’s Suit Against Dogara February 20 appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

