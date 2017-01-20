Court to hear LMC appeal against league suspension March 13

COURT of Appeal, Jos Division has fixed March 13 for the hearing of the substantive appeal filed by League Management Company challenging the suspension of 2016 premier league. The LMC is also challenging the reinstatement of Giwa FC into the league by the Jos High Court sitting in Bukuru. The Justice Adamu Jauroled three-man panel […]

