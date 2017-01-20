Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court to hear LMC appeal against league suspension March 13

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

COURT of Appeal, Jos Division has fixed March 13 for the hearing of the substantive appeal filed by League Management Company challenging the suspension of 2016 premier league. The LMC is also challenging the reinstatement of Giwa FC into the league by the Jos High Court sitting in Bukuru. The Justice Adamu Jauroled three-man panel […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Court to hear LMC appeal against league suspension March 13 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.