Court to hear Patience Jonathan’s suit against EFCC Feb. 13
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday fixed Feb. 13 to hear a suit by ex-first lady, Patience Jonathan against the EFCC seeking to unfreeze her account. Also joined in the suit are; Skye Bank Plc, and a former Special Assistant to ex-President Jonathan, Waripama-Owei Dudafa. Others include Pluto Property and Investment Company […]
