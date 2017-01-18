Pages Navigation Menu

Court to hear Patience Jonathan’s suit against EFCC Feb. 13

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday fixed Feb. 13 to hear a suit by ex-first lady, Patience Jonathan against the EFCC seeking to unfreeze her account. Also joined in the suit are; Skye Bank Plc, and a former Special Assistant to ex-President Jonathan, Waripama-Owei Dudafa. Others include Pluto Property and Investment Company […]

