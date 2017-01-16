Court to police: Place convicted oil magnate under watch

Justice Lateefat Okunnu of a Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Monday ordered the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, to keep a convicted oil magnate, Ada Ugo-Ndagi, under watch pending when she would be transferred to prison.

The judge also ordered the Medical Directors of Havana Hospital, Surulere and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), to both swear to an affidavit of means, clearly stating Ugo-Ndagi’s health status.

Justice Okunnu gave the orders following the oil magnate’s failure to appear in court on Monday for sentencing.

The court had on Friday convicted Mr. Walter Wagbasoma and Ugo-Ndagi, Chairman and Managing Director of Ontario oil and Gas Limited respectively, alongside their company for N754million subsidy fraud charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At resumed proceedings of the court on Monday, Ugo-Ndagi, thorough her counsel, Mr. Y.A Kadiri, told the court that she was ill and has been hospitalised.

The woman slumped and fainted in the dock just when Justice Okunnu was about to pronounce her sentence on Friday.

Wagbatsoma was also not in court when the judge convicted them.

He was arrested in Germany for alleged involvement in a multi-million pounds sterling transaction.

He is presently in a United Kingdom prison in relation to the transaction.

The post Court to police: Place convicted oil magnate under watch appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

