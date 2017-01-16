Court to Remove Magu as Acting EFCC Chairman

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Monday approached the Federal High Court in Lagos seeking an order to stop Mr. Ibrahim Magu from further functioning as the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Punch reports.

Adegboruwa wants the court to remove Magu as he is also seeking an order barring the Senate from reconsidering its refusal to confirm Magu as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC.

According to the lawyer, having been rejected by the Senate on December 15, 2016, it had become illegal for Magu to remain at the helms of the EFCC. Adegboruwa in the suit challenged the rationale why Magu should remain in office after his rejection by the Senate, violating Section 2 (3) of the EFCC Act.

Adegboruwa complained that despite being turned down by the Senate, Magu continued to parade himself as the EFCC boss and even met with representatives of the United States Embassy on January 6, 2017.

Adegboruwa is urging the court to restrain the Federal Government, the EFCC and all other authorities, from “recognising, treating or in any other manner dealing with Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC, either in acting or substantive capacity.”

He urged the court to declare Magu unfit and improper to head the EFCC, judging by “his conduct in office so far; his lifestyle and his arrogance to defy the decision of the Senate.”

“Magu is not a fit and proper person to function in office as chairman of EFCC,” Adegboruwa said.

He begged the court to not only order Magu to immediately vacate office but to also declare illegal, null and void all the criminal charges filed in by the EFCC against alleged looters since the day Magu was rejected by the Senate.

The court has yet to fix a date for the hearing of the case.‎