Courtois: Rumours About Costa Won’t Derail Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois has stated that Chelsea are focused on their bid to win the title and won’t let any rumours about Costa split their attention.

Costa was missing from the squad that beat Leicester 3-0 after rumours of a training ground clash between the striker and Conte following talk of a £30 million per year off from CSL club Tianjin Quanjian.

The Brazil born spanish international will play in the match against Hull City today and Courtois insists he was injured last week.

“Obviously it was not a nice rumour that went around that he had a fight or anything,” the Belgian goalkeeper told Sky Sports.

“He had an injury and couldn’t train and obviously if you are not 100 per cent fit and you feel you cannot play, it’s logic that you don’t train with the team.

“This week he could train again and he trained very well, so he might play on Sunday.

“He looks very committed, we cannot doubt that about Diego. You can see that in all games he plays.

“Nobody in this team doubted it, so when the day before the game against Leicester that came out it was a bit of a surprise to the players but it didn’t affect us in any way because we know what’s the truth. The rest is maybe just trying to destabilise Chelsea, but we don’t let it.”

A win against Hull could see Chelsea go as many as nine points clear at the top of the table, but Courtois feels it’s too early to suggest the title is theirs to lose.

“If you’re on top they will say that, but there’s still 17 games to go and a lot of points to win and lose,” he said.

“Obviously this month is important for us. You have two big games coming up after Hull with Liverpool and Arsenal. If you can get a good result against both of those teams you make the gap maybe bigger.

“There is still a long way to go. Top games is one thing, but going away to Stoke or Burnley are difficult games where you can lose points.”

The post Courtois: Rumours About Costa Won’t Derail Chelsea appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

