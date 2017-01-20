CP confirms release of kidnapped victims in Sokoto State

The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mr Mohammed Abdulkadir, has confirmed the release of Alhaji Bello Bodinga, Director of Finance, Isa Local Government and three others, abducted by unknown gunmen on Sokoto-Isa Road.

The other victims were Bodinga’s Deputy, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim; Staff Officer, Mrs Hassana Mohammed; and the spokesman of the state chapter of the Medical and Health Workers Union, Alhaji Bello Arzika.

The commissioner told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Friday that “yes, I can reliably confirm the release of the kidnapped victims on Thursday afternoon.“But they are hale and hearty and they had since been reunited with their respective families. We thank God that the kidnap saga is over,” Abdulkadir said.

The Chairman of Isa Local Government, retired Col. Garba Moyi, also corroborated the position of the police about the release of the kidnapped victims.Moyi, however, denied the payment of any ransom, saying, “they were released unconditionally”.

“This saga ended well without any loss of life or injury and the victims have been reunited with their families.“We are thanking all the well-meaning residents of the state for their tremendous goodwill and fervent prayers during our travails,” Moyi, said.

