Cranes get 3-0 wake up call from Ivory Coast

International Friendly Result

Uganda 0 Ivory Coast 3

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha scored his first goal for his country of birth Ivory Coast as they beat Uganda Cranes 3-0 in an African Cup of Nations build-up match Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Ivory Coast’s three second half goals were scored by Jonathan Kodjia, Zaha and Serge Aurier.

It is Uganda Cranes final game before they fly to Gabon for the Nations Cup final. Uganda is grouped with Ghana, Mali and Egypt.

Starting line-ups:

UGANDA: Onyango; Iguma, Awany, Wasswa, Ochaya, Mawejje, Kizito, Azira, Luwagga, Miya, Massa

IVORY COAST: Gbohouo; Aurier, Bailly, Kanon, Traoré; Seri, Dié, Kessie; Kalou, Kodjia, Zaha.

TWO OF THE GOALS:

#Amistoso v [ST 2-0] Wilfried Zaha tuvo su estreno en la red como jugador de #CostaDeMarfil y puso el 2-0 ante #Uganda pic.twitter.com/wOMlgHUEo4 — Camino a Rusia (@caminoarusia) January 11, 2017

4 January 2017Friendly 2–0 Tunis, Tunisia

6 January 2017Friendly 0–1 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8 January 2017Friendly 3-1 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

11 January 2017Friendly 3-0 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

17 January 20172017 AFCON – Port-Gentil, Gabon

21 January 20172017 AFCON – Port-Gentil, Gabon

25 January 20172017 AFCON –

AFCON FACTFILE: Uganda

Qualifying results: Botswana 2-0, 2-1, Comoros 1-0, 1-0; Burkina Faso 0-0, 0-1

Scorers: Khalid Aucho, Geofrey Massa, Tony Mawejje, Farouk Miya, Brian Umony, William Kizito 1 each

Overall record: P16 W3 D1 L12 F17 A31

Best placing: runners-up (1978)

Record win: Morocco 3-0 (1978)

Record loss: Algeria 0-4 (1968)

Africa-world rankings: 18 Africa 72 World

Nickname: Cranes

AFCON FACTFILE: Ivory Coast

Qualifying results: Sierra Leone 1-1 home, 0-0 away; Sudan 1-0, 1-1

Scorers: Gervinho, Max-Alain Gradel, Jonathan Kodjia 1 each

Overall record: P87 W39 D22 L26 F129 A94

Best placings: champions (1992, 2015)

Record wins: Ethiopia 6-1 (1970), Guinea 5-0 (2008)

Record losses: Ghana 1-4 (1965), Algeria 0-3 (1990), Cameroon 0-3 (2000), Egypt 1-4 (2008)

Africa-world rankings: 2 Africa 34 World

Nickname: Elephants

