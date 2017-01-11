Pages Navigation Menu

Cranes get 3-0 wake up call from Ivory Coast

Uganda’s national football team players pose prior to the 2017 African Cup of Nations qualification football match between Burkina Faso and Uganda, on March 26, 2016.

International Friendly Result

Uganda 0 Ivory Coast 3

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha scored his first goal for his country of birth Ivory Coast as they beat Uganda Cranes 3-0 in an African Cup of Nations build-up match Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Ivory Coast’s three second half goals were scored by Jonathan Kodjia, Zaha and Serge Aurier.

It is Uganda Cranes final game before they fly to Gabon for the Nations Cup final. Uganda is grouped with Ghana, Mali and Egypt.

Starting line-ups: 

UGANDA: Onyango; Iguma, Awany, Wasswa, Ochaya, Mawejje, Kizito, Azira, Luwagga, Miya, Massa

IVORY COAST: Gbohouo; Aurier, Bailly, Kanon, Traoré; Seri, Dié, Kessie; Kalou, Kodjia, Zaha.

TWO OF THE GOALS:

 

 

LIVE FEED


AFCON FACTFILE: Uganda

Qualifying results: Botswana 2-0, 2-1, Comoros 1-0, 1-0; Burkina Faso 0-0, 0-1

Scorers: Khalid Aucho, Geofrey Massa, Tony Mawejje, Farouk Miya, Brian Umony, William Kizito 1 each

Overall record: P16 W3 D1 L12 F17 A31

Best placing: runners-up (1978)

Record win: Morocco 3-0 (1978)

Record loss: Algeria 0-4 (1968)

Africa-world rankings: 18 Africa 72 World

Nickname: Cranes

 

AFCON FACTFILE: Ivory Coast

Qualifying results: Sierra Leone 1-1 home, 0-0 away; Sudan 1-0, 1-1

Scorers: Gervinho, Max-Alain Gradel, Jonathan Kodjia 1 each

Overall record: P87 W39 D22 L26 F129 A94

Best placings: champions (1992, 2015)

Record wins: Ethiopia 6-1 (1970), Guinea 5-0 (2008)

Record losses: Ghana 1-4 (1965), Algeria 0-3 (1990), Cameroon 0-3 (2000), Egypt 1-4 (2008)

Africa-world rankings: 2 Africa 34 World

Nickname: Elephants

 

