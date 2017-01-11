Cranes get 3-0 wake up call from Ivory Coast
International Friendly Result
Uganda 0 Ivory Coast 3
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha scored his first goal for his country of birth Ivory Coast as they beat Uganda Cranes 3-0 in an African Cup of Nations build-up match Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.
Ivory Coast’s three second half goals were scored by Jonathan Kodjia, Zaha and Serge Aurier.
It is Uganda Cranes final game before they fly to Gabon for the Nations Cup final. Uganda is grouped with Ghana, Mali and Egypt.
Starting line-ups:
UGANDA: Onyango; Iguma, Awany, Wasswa, Ochaya, Mawejje, Kizito, Azira, Luwagga, Miya, Massa
IVORY COAST: Gbohouo; Aurier, Bailly, Kanon, Traoré; Seri, Dié, Kessie; Kalou, Kodjia, Zaha.
TWO OF THE GOALS:
#Amistoso v [ST 2-0] Jonathan Kodjia, de cabeza, anotó el 1-0 de #CostaDeMarfil frente a #Uganda pic.twitter.com/1AFhjL7nCc
— Camino a Rusia (@caminoarusia) January 11, 2017
#Amistoso v [ST 2-0] Wilfried Zaha tuvo su estreno en la red como jugador de #CostaDeMarfil y puso el 2-0 ante #Uganda pic.twitter.com/wOMlgHUEo4
— Camino a Rusia (@caminoarusia) January 11, 2017
|4 January 2017Friendly
|Tunisia
|2–0
|Uganda
|Tunis, Tunisia
|6 January 2017Friendly
|Slovenia
|0–1
|Uganda
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|8 January 2017Friendly
|Uganda
|3-1
|Slovakia
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|11 January 2017Friendly
|Ivory Coast
|3-0
|Uganda
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|17 January 20172017 AFCON
|Ghana
|–
|Uganda
|Port-Gentil, Gabon
|21 January 20172017 AFCON
|Egypt
|–
|Uganda
|Port-Gentil, Gabon
|25 January 20172017 AFCON
|Uganda
|–
|Mali
LIVE FEED
AFCON FACTFILE: Uganda
Qualifying results: Botswana 2-0, 2-1, Comoros 1-0, 1-0; Burkina Faso 0-0, 0-1
Scorers: Khalid Aucho, Geofrey Massa, Tony Mawejje, Farouk Miya, Brian Umony, William Kizito 1 each
Overall record: P16 W3 D1 L12 F17 A31
Best placing: runners-up (1978)
Record win: Morocco 3-0 (1978)
Record loss: Algeria 0-4 (1968)
Africa-world rankings: 18 Africa 72 World
Nickname: Cranes
AFCON FACTFILE: Ivory Coast
Qualifying results: Sierra Leone 1-1 home, 0-0 away; Sudan 1-0, 1-1
Scorers: Gervinho, Max-Alain Gradel, Jonathan Kodjia 1 each
Overall record: P87 W39 D22 L26 F129 A94
Best placings: champions (1992, 2015)
Record wins: Ethiopia 6-1 (1970), Guinea 5-0 (2008)
Record losses: Ghana 1-4 (1965), Algeria 0-3 (1990), Cameroon 0-3 (2000), Egypt 1-4 (2008)
Africa-world rankings: 2 Africa 34 World
Nickname: Elephants
