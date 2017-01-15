CRAZY | Football Fans Pelt Goalkeeper With Snakes

Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic was pelted with toy snakes as he made his return to former club and archrivals Sydney FC in a 0-0 draw at Allianz Stadium. After failing to make an A-League appearance for leaders Sydney this season, Janjetovic crossed the divide to join the Wanderers on an 18-month deal in …

