CRAZY | Football Fans Pelt Goalkeeper With Snakes

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic was pelted with toy snakes as he made his return to former club and archrivals Sydney FC in a 0-0 draw at Allianz Stadium. After failing to make an A-League appearance for leaders Sydney this season, Janjetovic crossed the divide to join the Wanderers on an 18-month deal in …

