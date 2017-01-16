Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Create a state for Southern Kaduna – PFN scribe, Apostle Kure tells Buhari

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pastor-Kure (1)

National Secretary General of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has called on the Federal Government to create a new state for the southern Kaduna people to avoid further upheaval between them and militant Fulani herdsmen. Reacting to the intractable crisis which has claimed over 808 lives, the Kafanchan-based founder/General Overseer of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Create a state for Southern Kaduna – PFN scribe, Apostle Kure tells Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.