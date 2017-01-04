Pages Navigation Menu

Creation of Security Ministry laudable – Aning – Starr 103.5 FM

Creation of Security Ministry laudable – Aning
A security expert Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Aning has lauded Ghana's president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, for appointing a minister responsible for security. Nana Addo on Wednesday disclosed at a press briefing that Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah is the …
