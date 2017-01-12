Creative cyber criminality, determined govt response, to headline 2017 – KPMG

As more business transactions go online and big data management become more dominant, firms face serious threats with cyber criminals getting more creative with their attacks, however governments are expected to scale up cyber security activities in response according to global audit and research firm KPMG. As government agencies get on board of protecting businesses,…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Creative cyber criminality, determined govt response, to headline 2017 – KPMG appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

