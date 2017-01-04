Credit rating agency predicts 2.5% GDP growth for Nigeria in 2017
One of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Moody’s Investor Services, has said Nigeria’s GDP will grow by 2.5% in 2017. This was stated by the agency’s Vice-President and Lead Analyst for Nigeria, Lucie Villa. He also said the ongoing recovery in oil production, will see the country’s economy bounce back. “The government’s balance sheet […]
Credit rating agency predicts 2.5% GDP growth for Nigeria in 2017
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG