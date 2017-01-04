Pages Navigation Menu

Credit rating agency predicts 2.5% GDP growth for Nigeria in 2017

Jan 4, 2017

One of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Moody’s Investor Services, has said Nigeria’s GDP will grow by 2.5% in 2017. This was stated by the agency’s Vice-President and Lead Analyst for Nigeria, Lucie Villa. He also said the ongoing recovery in oil production, will see the country’s economy bounce back. “The government’s balance sheet […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

