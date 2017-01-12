Creditbit sees unprecedented price surge

There is really good news for the Creditbit holders, especially the people who bought some in the last few days as the cryptocurrency has seen an unprecedented price surge. The volume is $95,934 (24h) and the current market cap has touched $3,226,152. Right now, Creditbit is one of the faster growing digital currencies in the … Continue reading Creditbit sees unprecedented price surge

The post Creditbit sees unprecedented price surge appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

