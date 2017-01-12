Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Creditbit sees unprecedented price surge

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

There is really good news for the Creditbit holders, especially the people who bought some in the last few days as the cryptocurrency has seen an unprecedented price surge. The volume is $95,934 (24h) and the current market cap has touched $3,226,152. Right now, Creditbit is one of the faster growing digital currencies in the … Continue reading Creditbit sees unprecedented price surge

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Creditbit sees unprecedented price surge appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.