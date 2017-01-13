Cricket South Africa Butcher Hashim Amla’s 100th Test Celebrations With Epic Stuff Up

All hail the Mighty Hash, who showed that class is permanent when he notched up a century in his 100th test appearance for the Proteas.

Battling seamer-friendly conditions at the Wanderers, Hash and JP Duminy took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners during a brilliant stand of 292.

Less brilliant were the efforts of Cricket South Africa (CSA) to commemorate the occasion. Take a look at the special shirt they made for Amla:

Still not seeing it? Look closely at the date they’ve gone with.

Yep, 2016.

Then there’s the fact that they’ve gone with the single ‘Protea’, as opposed to ‘Proteas’.

You had one job. I assume your 100th test jersey is something you’d like to frame and hang on the wall, but Hash might need to ask CSA if they wouldn’t mind whipping up one with the correct year on it.

But enough about that fiasco – let’s enjoy some of Hash’s innings:

The Proteas will resume on 338/3, with Hash on 125 and debutant Duanne Olivier yet to score.

Go on son, make it a double.

Thanks, Ev

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

