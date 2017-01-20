Crickets At Trump’s Inauguration Concert

The Orange Menace’s 2017 Inauguration Concert was basically the ‘must cancel’ event of the year, with so many high-profile performers pulling out that it’s tiresome to list them.

That’s not to say that he didn’t put on a show, but it would be fair to say not everyone in the nation’s capital was all too enthused.

As Elite Daily make clear, the opening events of the inauguration festivities didn’t exactly kick off:

And as for those who did turn up – well, much like Trump’s cabinet pick they weren’t exactly the most diverse bunch:

Here’s a handy little comparison:

The Daily Beast weren’t holding back, with the headline “Trump’s Inauguration Welcome Concert Was a Total Disaster”:

The ‘Make America Great Again!’ concert struggled to book any act willing to play for Trump. The resulting show, led by 3 Doors Down, was a nightmare. Sad! …Thursday’s inauguration weekend welcome concert did its job, in that it accurately and compellingly set the tone for the new administration and the new America. It didn’t run properly, didn’t reflect your tastes or interests, and you wouldn’t want to purchase a ticket to it—let alone desire to be present to witness the disaster… A fife band dressed in colonial garb then came to perform a medley of songs from the 18th and 19th centuries, ostensibly to put us in the mood of the time period we’re about to revert back to… And, in that spirit, the welcome concert was the lamest—certainly the worst concert the poor statue of Abraham Lincoln was ever forced to attend.

Attendance did pick up eventually – check it:

And more footage:

The fireworks were pretty damn impressive, though:

Thank you for joining us at the Lincoln Memorial tonight- a very special evening! Together, we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/5d774OCx5o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

No matter what side of the political spectrum you stand on, it’s probably worth tuning in to the main course later today.

You can find all the details of events, as well as options to stream online, over HERE.

[sources:elitedaily&dailybeast]

