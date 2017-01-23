Crime Does Not Pay: Kidnappers get a dose of their medicine in Bayelsa (Graphic Photos)

A gang of militants cum kidnappers that have been terrorizing the Niger Delta has been busted by men of the JTF in Bayelsa State.

It was a bad day in the office for some suspected kidnappers who had been terrorizing some parts of the Niger Delta after they were caught in the Okodi community of Ogbia Local government in Bayelsa State.

According to an eyewitness, Theophilus Utchaychukwu who posted the story on his Facebook page, the suspects who were said to be members of a militant group, were sighted by a palm cutter in their hideout inside a forest and the man quickly alerted men of the Joint Task Force of the Nigeria Military stationed in the community.

When the military operatives stormed the hideout, the notorious militants were said to have engaged them in a shootout but two of them were overpowered and caught by the JTF.

This is how Utchaychukwu captured the scenario on his wall:

“These are the group of kidnappers who were caught in Okodi community of Ogbia Local government in Bayelsa State.

A palm cutter who saw the group of kidnappers in the bush ran into the community to raise the alarm and immediately the community took action to get them arrested by the JTF close to Obama flowing station under Nembe local government area.

The leader of the gang (Ex-militant) Mr. Labester is from Okigbene community in Southern Ijaw LGA.”

The military authorities have vowed to go after the other gang members who escaped with gunshot wounds.

