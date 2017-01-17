Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Crime: Lagos deploys extra 13000 CCTV cameras – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Crime: Lagos deploys extra 13000 CCTV cameras
Vanguard
Lagos State government will install over 13,000 additional Close Circuit Television, CCTV cameras, in the major flash points across the state as part of measures towards making the state safer. Also Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the …
Lagos To Install 13000 CCTV To Step Up Emergency Management MonitoringLeadership Newspapers
LASEMA to install 13000 CCTV camerasThe Nation Newspaper
Lagos to install 13000 CCTVs for emergency responsePremium Times

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.