Crisis looms as policemen open fire on UNIOSUN students

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

Some policemen, Saturday morning, allegedly shot at some students of the Osun State University while playing football. The incident happened at the Oke Baale area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital. Two students were hit by the bullets during the attack. One of them identified as Abiola Kazeem, was said to have been hit on […]

