Crisis rocks Edo Central APC over senatorial leadership

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Crisis is looming in the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo Central Senatorial District, as members of the party are bickering over who becomes the leader of the party in the district. ‎It was lerant that an end-of-year party hosted by the party’s Vice Chairman of the Edo Central Senatorial zone, Mr. Henry Okoror at Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of the State, ended in chaos as most of the leaders in attendance, were said to have walked away from the party when the issue of who should be the senatorial leader came up.

