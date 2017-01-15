Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 of the hottest girls Real Madrid star hooked up with

The four times world footballer of the year apart from his thrilling moments on the field of play has been involved romantically with hosts of stunning ladies.

The average period Ronaldo usually dates a lady is a month or two, but only one person Irina Shayk held on to him for five years.

Below is a list of ten hottest ladies Cristiano Ronaldo hooked up with.

Diana Chavez.

In 2006, Ronaldo had a brief fling with hottie actress Diana Chavez. She never get tired talking about the time she had with Cristiano when she was a young actress.

Nereida Gallardo

Ronaldo fell in love with Gallardo who he met at a night club. The four-time Ballon d’Or winner rarely opens up about his conquests with women, but he could not hide his fling with this Spanish beauty

Karina Bacchi

Karina Bacchi is an Italian-Brazilian actress. Cristiano Ronaldo dated her in 2007 and things were so red hot that he made a rare double-back to spend a little time with her once more in 2009. Her popularity grew higher after she dated the football star.

Luana Belletti

In 2009, Ronaldo snagged Luana Belletti, the little sister of fellow footballer Juliano Belletti. He was captured by the paparazzi kissing Luana and just generally appearing to have a great time.

Imogen Thomas

According to a Portuguese tabloid, Ronaldo spent a little quality time with Imogen Thomas, a reality television star who appeared on Big Brother and who was a former Miss Wales. You might hesitate to believe the tabloids until you take a look at Thomas’ dating track record – let’s just say she likes her footballers.

Raffaella Fico

The Italian damsel was said to have dated football ‘bad boys’ including Ronaldo. There are reports in the media that the model also dated Mario Balotelli and also has a son for the Nice striker.

Kim Kardashian

when Kardashian was broken up with then-beau Reggie Bush, she ran into Ronaldo on a Madrid vacation. They were spotted having some fun together in a night club and sharing a meal together.

The Real Madrid, 25 at the time was caught kissing Kim Kardashian, 29, during her low-key trip to Spain in 2010.

Irina Shayk

Ronaldo’s most publicized and famous relationship was with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Irina received international recognition in 2007 when she became the exclusive contracted face of Intimissimi lingerie and made her first appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Any man would kill to date Irina Shayk – I mean, look at her! She’s absolutely stupidly gorgeous. In fact, her beauty is so great that she even inspired notorious playboy Ronaldo to turn in his bachelor card for awhile and court solely the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and actress. She managed to lock him down for nearly five years and even get an engagement ring out of him at one point – for a man whose average relationship lasted about a month. The couple split in 2015.

Desiree Cordero Ferrer

Around September 2016 news broke out that the 31-year-old Real Madrid ace had been dating former Miss Spain Desire Cordero, 23, for around a month, reports Spanish magazine Corazon.

According to the publication, the photogenic pair hooked up after giving each other ‘likes’ on Instagram photos before subsequently swapping private messages.

Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez, 21, first made the news when snaps of her and Cristiano Ronaldo- where Cristiano donned a bizarre wig and baseball cap on a date to Disneyland in Paris were published in November

Cristiano Ronaldo took his stunning girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez out for dinner in Spain as the Real Madrid star enjoys winter break on 23rd December, 2016

That wasn’t the first time the Madrid’s talisman was spotted with his new partner after he was pictured with lipstick on his cheek after a different date night.

Ronaldo was seen having a laugh and a joke after enjoying arguably one of the best seven days of his life

