Cristiano Ronaldo Convinced James Rodriguez To Remain At Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo persuaded his Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez to spurn interest from Chelsea and fight for first-team football at the Bernabeu, reports Confidencial Colombia.

James sparked intense speculation over his future last month after revealing that he had offers to leave the Spanish capital.

According to Confidencial Colombia, Chelsea prepared a tempting proposal for the playmaker and were willing to fork out a sizeable transfer fee to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

James considered moving to Chelsea but opted against doing so in the end after Ronaldo advised him to stay in Madrid.

