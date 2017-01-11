Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid forwards is a birthday gift to Jennifer Lopez’s cousin

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez pleaded to Ronaldo to meet her cousin who is a huge fan of the Real Madrid forward.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently did a huge favour for pop star Jennifer Lopez.

Ronaldo met the singer recently at a club in Portugal and obliged a request to surprise her cousin who is a huge fan of the football star.

“She watches every game, I can’t get her to work when she is watching,” the singer said to Ronaldo of her cousin Tina Rios.

“It’s crazy, she’s honestly your biggest fan.”

“She has good taste then,” Ronaldo joked.

Jennifer’s cousin Rios could not believe her eyes when the football superstar walked up to her and offered a hug.

Coincidentally, it was Rios’ birthday and Ronaldo was a huge present.

