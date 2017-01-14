Pages Navigation Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid stars takes his son to shopping

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristian Jnr

The 31-year-old held his son as they walked through Golden Mile and also visited a Gucci shop at the district

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo took a day out of football to take his son, Cristiano Jnr shopping.

Ronaldo and his son were joined by a friend as they were pictured shopping in Madrid’s Golden Mile.

 

Ronaldo was rested for Madrid’s 3-3 away draw at Sevilla, a result which meant they progressed to the quarter-finals of Copa del Rey.

Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos scored in the 3-3 draw at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

 

Ronaldo is however set to return for Real Madrid’s trip again to Sevilla for a La Liga clash on Saturday, January 14.

