Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best FIFA Player Award

In what will surely go down in history as his best year yet, Cristiano Ronaldo has now won another accolade. After leading Real Madrid to the Champions League title and his national team to a Euro Cup title in 2016, the trophies and awards keep coming. He beat Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to the Ballon D’or award in December 2016. The 31 year old player has now beaten his closest rivals again in the Best FIFA football Awards held in Zurich on Monday night. Ronaldo also lifted the Club World Cup trophy with Real Madrid after winning the Ballon D’or and he admitted that 2016 is his best so far. Congrats Cristiano! r

The post Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best FIFA Player Award appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

