Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA Player of the Year Award
Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA’s rebranded Player of the Year award on Monday, beating his old rival Lionel Messi. Messi was pulled out of the ceremony only a few hours earlier by his club Barcelona. 31-year old Ronaldo was rewarded for a year in which he won the Champions League with his club Real Madrid and […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG