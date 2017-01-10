Pages Navigation Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA Player of the Year Award

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA’s rebranded Player of the Year award on Monday, beating his old rival Lionel Messi. Messi was pulled out of the ceremony only a few hours earlier by his club Barcelona. 31-year old Ronaldo was rewarded for a year in which he won the Champions League with his club Real Madrid and […]

