Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Critical Rivers-Bayelsa link-road to be ready this year – NDDC – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Critical Rivers-Bayelsa link-road to be ready this year – NDDC
BusinessDay
A critical road linking nine communities between Rivers and Bayelsa states would be ready for commuters before end of the year (2017). The road runs between Otuasega in Ogbia Local Council Area of Bayelsa State through Obedum and Emelego in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.