Critical Rivers-Bayelsa link-road to be ready this year – NDDC
BusinessDay
Critical Rivers-Bayelsa link-road to be ready this year – NDDC
A critical road linking nine communities between Rivers and Bayelsa states would be ready for commuters before end of the year (2017). The road runs between Otuasega in Ogbia Local Council Area of Bayelsa State through Obedum and Emelego in …
