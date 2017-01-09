Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

C’River Govt loses N130m revenue to ghost Cocoa farmers – Gov’s Aide – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
C'River Govt loses N130m revenue to ghost Cocoa farmers – Gov's Aide
Daily Post Nigeria
Cross River Government lost over N130 million revenue in 2016 due to allocation of cocoa farms to ghost farmers, Mr Oscar Ofuka, Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade on Cocoa Development, has said. Ofuka made the disclosure on Monday in an interview …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.