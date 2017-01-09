C’River Govt loses N130m revenue to ghost Cocoa farmers- Gov’s Aide – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

C'River Govt loses N130m revenue to ghost Cocoa farmers- Gov's Aide

C'River Govt loses N130m revenue to ghost Cocoa farmers- Gov's Aide
The Cross River State Government lost over N130 million revenue in 2016 due to allocation of cocoa farms to ghost farmers, Mr Oscar Ofuka, Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade on Cocoa Development, has said. Governor Ben Ayade. Ofuka made the …

