Crocodile Kills Tour Guide At Cape Farm

It’s a very sad day for everyone connected with the Le Bonheur Crocodile Farm in Paarl, a crocodile attacking and killing a tour guide.

Rescue services and police were called to the crocodile farm shortly before 9AM on Saturday morning, although they were too late to save the 54-year-old man.

Here’s police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk on Huffington Post SA:

“It is alleged that he was busy in the pool when he was attacked by crocodiles.” Van Wyk said workers arriving for their shift found the tour guide’s body. “An inquest was opened.”

As you can imagine the staff are having a pretty rough time processing the news, with counselling offered to those working at Le Bonheur.

More info on their operations:

The Le Bonheur website [HERE] said its guided crocodile pond tour, conducted every 45 minutes, involved ramps leading to open dams which housed more than 1 000 crocodiles. “Visitors have an opportunity to touch a baby croc, view crocs underwater through aquarium style viewing panels, and during summer months witness a feeding on the 12 noon and 3 pm tour,” it said.

According to News24 the guide was Johan Burger:

Burger was described as a ”multitalented fine artist, illustrator, landscapist, tour guide”. He joined the Le Bonheur team to work part-time as a designer and executor of the display areas around the ponds towards the end of 2015, Le Bonheur said. He also guided tours during the December holidays. ”His wide knowledge about, and passion for, wild animals, was well respected and valued by everyone on Le Bonheur,” the farm said. Burger was hailed for his extensive knowledge of botany and landscaping and for his portfolio of wildlife murals in animal parks around southern Africa. ”Johan was a personal friend to many on Le Bonheur, and a mentor to those that worked with him. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. ”It is hard to envision the way ahead without his input; his projects concrete around us, and his dreams for future projects still alive in our minds. We remain grateful for his time shared with us, and will honour his work and his ethos in our daily lives,” Le Bonheur said.

Condolences to all affected.

[sources:huffpostsa&news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

