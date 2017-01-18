Crook: Real Estate agent in court over alleged N7.8m theft

A middle aged man has been admitted to bail in the sum of N5 million for stealing and conspiracy.

A Real Estate ‎agent, Ige Ajayi, who allegedly stole N7.8 million from a bank, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ajayi, 57, who resides at No. 14, Yemi Adebayo St., Ilesan, Lekki, Lagos is standing trial on a‎ two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, ‎Sgt. Tubi Olajide, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence on Jan. 5, at 3:30p.m., ‎at Diamond Bank Plc Annex Headquarters, Elegushi, Lekki, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Olajide said that the ‎accused conspired with others still at large to commit the alleged offence.

The prosecutor said that the stolen money belonged to a customer of the bank, one Mr Chibunna Osbonna.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 285 (9) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

However the accused pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Komolafe, granted him a N5 million bail with two sureties in like sum, who must have landed properties in Lagos.

She also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government and their addresses should be verified.

Komolafe adjourned the case till Jan. 31, for mention.

