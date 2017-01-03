Cross dresser Seun ”The Diva" shares stunning new photos
Olaitan Olaide a.k.a Seun ”The Diva” shared these stunning new photos to start his year
Read what he wrote after the cut…
“To be a beauty queen is not a day job .my new look of the year .I’m beautiful .happy new year my people .
I deserve to be a God blessing, never look down on me to be a loushing gallon its just like an empty product,wen u dont HV people will tink u are no perfect never look down on some one bcos a minutes can change ,I proud to say dis I’m beautiful’
