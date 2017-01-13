Cross River Assembly approves N301 billion 2017 budget

“From the budget, a total of N226.48 billion representing 75.2 per cent of the budget is for capital expenditure.”

The post Cross River Assembly approves N301 billion 2017 budget appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

