Cross River Couple Welcomes State’s First Quintuplets After 10 Years TTC

Dr. Ekpo Edet, a medical practitioner whose wife delivered quintuplets on Monday, says having five children at a go after 10 years is a wonderful blessing from God. Edet’s wife delivered the five babies at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), where the husband works. Edet said that he had been married for 10 years […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

