Cross River loses N130 million to ghost farmers – Official

“The governor has directed me to review the allocations with a view to ensuring that the right farmers are given Cocoa farmlands.”

The post Cross River loses N130 million to ghost farmers – Official appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

