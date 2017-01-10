Cross River State University Of Sci & Tech 2016/2017 Payment Procedure For New & Stale Students.

There is a change in the Cross River State University of Science And Technology (CRUTECH) payment platform and due to this change,the university community hereby inform all students that they will be required to manually pay their fees in the designated Banks of their Faculties, as indicated below. Please stick strictly to this schedule. The …

The post Cross River State University Of Sci & Tech 2016/2017 Payment Procedure For New & Stale Students. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

