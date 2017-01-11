Cross River State University Of Technology 2016/2017 Notice To Fresh Students On Change Of Course.

The Cross River State University hereby inform the Admitted Students who desire to change their Programme or Course to note the following: -Students should first pay their acceptance fee of Ten Thousand Naira only to the designated Banks for their Faculty. -Collect change of course form from the Admissions Office. -Approval to change of course …

The post Cross River State University Of Technology 2016/2017 Notice To Fresh Students On Change Of Course. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

