Cross River State University Of Technology 2016/2017 Notice To Fresh Students On Change Of Course.

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Cross River State University hereby inform the Admitted Students who desire to change their Programme or Course to note the following: -Students should first pay their acceptance fee of Ten Thousand Naira only to the designated Banks for their Faculty. -Collect change of course form from the Admissions Office. -Approval to change of course …

