Cross River takes healthcare to grassroots

Towards achieving universal health coverage, Cross River State has commenced the revitalization of Primary Health Care (PHC) and all health facilities across the state.

The Director General of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency. (PHCDA), Dr Beta Edu who disclosed this in Calabar yesterday, said “as we speak the groundbreaking of the Uchu Yache Comprehensive health Centre would be done on Saturday the 15th of January 2017 and we hope that project would be completed in two to three months after which the governor would be there in person to officially open it and commence the delivery of quality healthcare to the people of that community”.

She further said the governor has charged the agency to “put emphasis on those wards that do not have access to healthcare at all. His policy is pro-poor. His drive and passion is to reach those who have not been reached before now. So the governor is putting all his efforts to see that those who do not have at all can begin to have”.

She added, “We are focusing on our hard to reach areas. We are trying to ensure that they can have access to basic healthcare services. The government would be employing more workers to be able to deliver quality health services at that level.

“Government would look into other basic amenities that would positively contribute to health and nutrition in these communities. Specifically, we would be reaching all the hard to reach areas with Vitamin A supplements.”

