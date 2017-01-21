Cross River University Of Technology Launches New Payment Platform.
The Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH launched new payment platform for payment of fees. Students of the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) are hereby informed that the institution through her has changed its payment platform, please all stale and fresh students should get familiar with the new CRUTECH Pay platform (https://pay.crutech.edu.ng/). The …
The post Cross River University Of Technology Launches New Payment Platform. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG