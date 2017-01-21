Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cross River University Of Technology Launches New Payment Platform.

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH launched new payment platform for payment of fees.   Students of the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) are hereby informed  that the institution through her has changed its payment platform, please all stale and fresh students should get familiar with the new CRUTECH Pay platform (https://pay.crutech.edu.ng/). The …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Cross River University Of Technology Launches New Payment Platform. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.